Mumbai, November 17: Germany secured top spot in style with the largest ever Nations League win as Julian Nagelsman's team beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 7-0, their fourth successive 7-0 victory. Germany became the first nation to score seven goals in a men's match in the competition's six-year history. Germany had already clinched qualification to the Nations League quarter-finals before this game, but victory ensured they would progress as group winners and face one of the runners-up in March's next stage. Netherlands 4-0 Hungary, UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Cody Gapko, Denzel Dumfries, Wout Weghorst, Teun Koopmeiners Score as Oranje Register Commanding Win.

Jamal Musiala’s header, a deflection off Tim Kleindienst - opening his international account - and Kai Havertz's neat finish completed a commanding first half for the hosts. Florian Wirtz added a spectacular free-kick and tap-in before Leroy Sané and Kleindienst struck. The result relegated the visitors from League A. The defeat ensured Bosnia-Herzegovina would be relegated to the second tier of the Nations League. Spain, Portugal Confirm Quarterfinal Spots in UEFA Nations League 2024-25 With Wins Against Denmark and Poland Respectively.

In other matches Turkiye and Wales played out a 0-0 draw - the hosts missing a late penalty - to ensure Group B4 would go down to the wire, with just two points separating the sides in 1st and 2nd going into their final games. Sweden confirmed promotion to League B after edging Slovakia 2-1. Viktor Gyokeres got the opener and is now the joint-top scorer in this season's tournament with five goals.

