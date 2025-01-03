Sports News | Inter Extends Dominance over Atalanta with 2-0 Win in Italian Super Cup Semifinals in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh, Jan 3 (AP) Defending Serie A champion Inter Milan extended its recent dominance over current leader Atalanta with a 2-0 victory in the Italian Super Cup semifinals.

Denzel Dumfries scored two second-half goals for the Nerazzurri, which have now won seven straight against Atalanta.

Also Read | South Africa vs Pakistan Free Live Streaming Online, 2nd Test 2025 Day 1: How To Watch SA vs PAK Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV in India?.

Juventus will face AC Milan on Friday in the other semifinal match, with Sergio Conceicao making his debut as Milan coach after Paulo Fonseca was fired.

The final of the four-team tournament in Saudi Arabia is scheduled for Monday.

Also Read | Why are Australian Players Having Pink Numbers and Logos on Their Jerseys in IND vs AUS 5th Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25? Know Reason.

Inter is aiming to win the Super Cup for the fourth straight year.

Dumfries scored first with an acrobatic overhead kick from close range then finished off a counterattack with a long-range strike.

Inter also threatened several times in the first half but was consistently denied by difficult saves from Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi.

Atalanta surprisingly kept Ademola Lookman, Charles De Ketelaere and Ederson on the bench at the start. The three players came on near the hour mark and Ederson had a potential goal waved off for offside after a VAR check.

Inter beat Atalanta 4-0 cial-viral/blackpink-jisoo-hd-images-and-wallpapers-for-free-download-online-wish-the-k-pop-star-happy-birthday-with-messages-greetings-and-hbd-photos-6535740.html" title="BLACKPINK Jisoo HD Images and Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish the K-Pop Star Happy Birthday With Messages, Greetings and HBD Photos">BLACKPINK Jisoo HD Images and Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish the K-Pop Star Happy Birthday With Messages, Greetings and HBD Photos