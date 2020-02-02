Juventus vs Fiorentina, Serie A 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get JUV vs FIO Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?

Juventus football team. (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Juventus shock loss away at Napoli last weekend has breathed life in the Italian Serie A once again with Inter Milan just three points below them. The Bianconeri next face Fiorentina at home looking to get back to winning ways. Inter Milan have come up with the reinforcements in the winter transfer windows which will make sure they remain competitive going into the business end of the campaign. Juventus made a bright start to 2020, but a below-par performance in Naples has halted their momentum a bit. Opponents Fiorentina are 14th in the league but have managed two wins and draws in their last four matches. Cristiano Ronaldo Named the MVP Player of the Month in Serie A 2019-20, Juventus Relives CR7’s Goals in Jan 2020 (Watch Video).

Miralem Pjanic is in line to start against Fiorentina despite suffering from a bruise, which is a huge boost for the home side. The Bosnian will likely be in the company of Blaise Matuidi and Rodrigo Bentancur. Going forward, Gonzalo Higuain and Cristiano Ronaldo are the two strikers for the team with Aaron Ramsey playing as the no 10. The partnership of Matthijs de Light and Leonardo Bonnuci has not been bearing fruit for Juventus but they will need to stick with it due to injuries. Alex Sandro and Juan Cuadrado as fullbacks have been working well in tandem and Fiorentina will have to be wary of their threat.

Martin Caceres and Nikola Milenkovic are suspended for the contest which leaves Fiorentina manager Giuseppe Iachini with some thinking to do. Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic in the two-man strike role can create a few problems for Juventus provided Milan Badlej as the holding midfielder. Marco Benassi and Erick Pulgar will push up with every opportunity possible to join the attack.

When is Juventus vs Fiorentina, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Serie A 2019-20 clash between Juventus and Fiorentina will be played at the Allianz Stadium on February 02, 2020 (Sunday). The JUV vs FIO football match is scheduled to start at 05:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Neymar Jr Beats Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo As Best Player In Europe; Thanks to These Stats.

How to Watch Live Telecast Juventus vs Fiorentina, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match?

Sony Pictures Network (SPN) is the official broadcaster of Serie A 2019-20 in India and will telecast the Juventus vs Fiorentina match. Fans can enjoy the live action of JUV vs FIO on Sony Ten channels.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Juventus vs Fiorentina, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match?

Fans can also watch the live-action of Juventus vs Fiorentina match in the 2019-20 Serie A on SonyLiv app. SonyLiv is the official online streaming app of Sony Network, will be live streaming the JUV vs FIO match for its online fans in India. Juventus have defeated Fiorentina in their last three Serie A games and are on course to make it four in a row tonight. Fiorentina have the worst track record against Juventus in comparison to any other Italian outfit, and it will be a surprise if they manage even a point against the Bianconeri.