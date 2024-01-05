The 2023 Super Cup was the third edition of the Super Cup and was named after the sponsor's Hero MotoCorp - known as the Hero Super Cup for sponsorship purposes. The football tournament - held in Kerala, was a special one for many reasons. Firstly, Super Cup returned after a three-year hiatus, induced due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with the title and prize money, there was an additional incentive for the winners of the tournament. The Super Cup champions had a spot allotted in the AFC competitions for the first time – giving more glitters to the tournament. Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Format: Here’s A Look at Groups and Participating Teams.

Of the 16 teams participants in the Super Cup 2023 edition, Indian Super League (ISL) had 11 clubs – including reigning Super Cup champions FC Goa and 2018 champions Bengaluru FC., I League had five clubs including then I-League champions RoundGlass Punjab with Sreenidi Deccan, Aizawl FC, Gokulam Kerala and Churchill Brothers. For the group stage, the 16 teams were divided into four groups of four teams each.

Odisha FC Winning Super Cup 2023

𝗢𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗮 𝗙𝗖 𝗯𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯 𝗛𝗲𝗿𝗼 𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗲𝗿 𝗖𝘂𝗽! 💜🖤 #OdishaFC With this triumph, the Juggernauts have now got the first trophy in their cabinet! 🏆 #OFC#HeroSuperCup #IndianFootball #IFTWC 🥳 pic.twitter.com/VyPU6UPap1 — IFTWC - Indian Football (@IFTWC) April 25, 2023

Odisha FC advanced to the finals topping Group B with two wins and a draw. In semis, they thrashed group D winners NorthEast United 3-1 to face two-time finalists Bengaluru FC. But it was not an easy win for the Kalinga Warriors as a two-goal cushion at the half time was erased by the Bengaluru side in the closing stages. Brazilian striker Diego Mauricio scored both goals for the champions in the first half, Bengaluru FC cut the deficit with a penalty in the 85th minute via a Sunil Chhetri goal. The Juggernauts held on to the slender lead with timely changes in their tactics and substitutions. At the final whistle, the Bhubaneswar-based side was crowned Hero Super Cup champions with a 2-1 victory over Bengaluru FC, their first-ever silverware. Diego Mauricio finished second in the top scorers list with five goals, while winger Nandha Kumar Sekar added four goals for Odisha FC. Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Schedule in IST: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details of Football Tournament.

After winning their first-ever trophy, the Juggernauts defeated former Hero I-League champions Gokulam Kerala FC in the Hero Club Playoffs advancing to the AFC Cup group stage in the 2023-24 season. After topping group D with 12 points, Odisha FC now awaits their opponent for the Inter-zonal semifinal game scheduled on March 7, 2024.

