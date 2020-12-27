Kerala Blasters will take on Hyderabad FC in the latest round of Indian Super League 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at the GMC Stadium in Goa on December 27, 2020 (Sunday). Dream11 fantasy gaming platform is quite popular among football fans who select their teams to win some cash. So, find out our tips and suggestions to pick the best players for your KBFC vs HFC ISL 2020-21 Dream11 fantasy playing XI. Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2020–21 Live Streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

Both teams have had a difficult start to the season as they currently find themselves in the bottom half of the table. However, Hyderabad FC are much better positioned in the table than their tonight’s opponents and could move into the top four with a win. Meanwhile, Kibu Vicuna will be hoping that his team could register a first win of the season and close the gap between them and the teams ahead of them. Ahead of the game, here are some players you must-have in your Dream11 team.

Aridane Santana

The Spaniard has been in terrific form this season and should be a must-have in your Fantasy Dream11 Team. Aridane Santana has scored four goals in five appearances this season and is the leading scorer for Hyderabad.

Liston Colaco

The 22-year-old Indian midfielder is enjoying a breakthrough campaign and has been one of the nest payers for Hyderabad this season. Liston Colaco has been one of the best playmakers in the league this season and has two assists to this name and should be a pick in your fantasy XI.

Albino Gomes

The Indian keeper is having a stellar individual campaign despite his team struggling on the field and should be picked in your fantasy team. Although Kerala have just one clean-sheet this season, Gomes has saved 17 shots on goal this season – second-most in the league – and has also saved two penalties.

Gary Hooper

Gary Hooper has scored just one goal this season but considering the fragile Hyderabad defence, he will have an opportunity to add to that tally and should be included in your Dream11 Fantasy team.

