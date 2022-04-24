Lazio will face AC Milan in the Serie A 2021-12 on Monday, April 25. The match will be played at the Stadio Olimpico and is scheduled to begin at 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). AC Milan will aim to bounce back to winning ways after being knocked out of the Coppa Italia semifinals by city rivals Inter. The Rossoneri will now look to turn their attention to the Serie A 2021-22 title race, where they are second to leaders Inter. A win in this game will help them reclaim the top spot and make the title race more interesting. Inter Milan 3-0 AC Milan, Coppa Italia 2021-22: Inter Advances to Final (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

Ever since losing to Spezia in January, AC Milan are yet to face a defeat in Serie A, something that has made them one of the favourites in the Scudetto title race this season. Lazio are unbeaten in three Serie A matches and they will aim to move up to the fifth spot, should they win tonight. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of this game.

When is Lazio vs AC Milan, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Lazio vs AC Milan match in Serie A 2021-22 will be played at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. The game will be held on April 25, 2022 (Monday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Lazio vs AC Milan, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Lazio vs AC Milan match live on Viacom18 channels as they are the official broadcaster for the Serie A 2021-22 in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Lazio vs AC Milan, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Viacom 18 is the official broadcaster for Serie A in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Lazio vs AC Milan match on the Voot Select app. JioTv would also provide live streaming of the match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2022 09:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).