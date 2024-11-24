Leganes vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Spanish League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?

Renato Tapia and Enric Franquesa miss out for Leganes due to injuries while Dani Raba will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability. Julian Chicco and Javi Hernandez will likely get an opportunity in the playing eleven. Sebastian Haller will be pushing for a start here, though he may have to settle for a place on the bench.

Kylian Mbappe is struggling for form at his new club and he will be keen to reverse this trend with a good showing here. Rodrygo Goes is injured and he will be replaced by Brahim Diaz on the wings. Vinicius Jr with his pace and skills is the team’s talisman going forward. Federico Valverde will be the main man in charge of the Real Madrid midfield.

Real Madrid have dropped to the third in the Spanish La Liga with 27 points from 12 games. Carlo Ancelotti’s men trail arch-rivals Barcelona by 7 points and they will hope they can breathe fire into the title race with a revitalised performance against Leganes, their first game back after the international break. Leganes are 14th and they need to keep pushing forward to avoid getting embroiled in the relegation battle. They have won two out of their last three matches which is a good sign. Vinicius Jr is Cameroonian! Real Madrid Star Forward Receives Certificate of Ancestry During Brazil vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifier Following DNA Test Result

When is Leganes vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Real Madrid will play Leganes at Estadio Municipal de Butarque in La Liga 2024-25 on Sunday, November 24. The Leganes vs Real Madrid, match will be played at 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Check out the Leganes vs Real Madrid viewing options below. Excited Kylian Mbappe Shares Instagram Story As Real Madrid Star Owned Football Club SM Caen Registers First Win of the Season.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Leganes vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

Fans in India will not be able to watch La Liga 2024-25 on their TV channels due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Fans thus won't be able to watch the Leganes vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 match on their TV sets. Check out Leganes vs Real Madrid online viewing options below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Leganes vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

GXR is the new official streaming partner of La Liga 2024-25 in India and fans can watch the Leganes vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 football match live streaming online for free on its website. Real Madrid will look to close gap at the top.

