Lionel Messi Transfer News: Inter Milan Could Sign Argentine Star From Barcelona

Lionel Messi (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

For a long time now, there have been rumours of Lionel Messi quitting Barcelona after his spat with the sporting director Eric Abidal who had blamed the players for sacking their former manager Ernesto Valverde. It was said Manchester City, Inter Milan, Juventus, Manchester United and a few others are quite keen on having Messi on board. Now, it is widely reported that Inter Milan President Massimo Moratti has backed the Italian Giants to complete the sensational swoop for Lionel Messi for this summer. The report suggests if everything falls in place, Messi could don the colours of Inter Milan. Lionel Messi Latest Transfer Update: From Juventus to Manchester City, Barcelona Superstar Could Join These Clubs Next Season.

Moratti told Radio Rai that Messi is not a distant dream at all and also admitted that it would take tremendous efforts to bring him to Italy, “Maybe it never was even before all this misfortune. He is in the final stretch of his contract and, without doubt, it would take a tremendous effort to bring him here. I don’t know if the current situation changes anything for better or for worse,” he said during the interview. Inter Milan had triggered the transfer of £132million release clause when he was just 18 years old back in 2006. But then he preferred staying in Barcelona and won them ten La Liga titles and four Champions League.

While the team management sacked Ernesto, Eric Abidal had said that the players were quite unhappy with him. Messi took to social media and lashed out at the sporting director saying that he should take names of the players who were unhappy. Recently, he once again took to social media for clarifying his stand on the pay cut that the players would suffer due to the menace of coronavirus.