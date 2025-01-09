Real Madrid have recently found some form while playing in the La Liga and the Copa del Rey as they have gathered up some wins behind their back and are currently in the second place in the La Liga 2024-25 table. They also won in the Round of 32 match in the Copa del Rey. Kylian Mbappe is still not in his best of form but his movements and shooting has definitely improved than before. Eduardo Camavinga, Jude Bellingham, Fede Valverde and Luka Modric is doing good in the midfield while after a long time, David Alaba has joined the training after his ACL injury and will look for opportunities to spend some time on the field on the Los Blancos take on Mallorca in the Supercopa de Espana semi-final. Vinicius Junior Available As Real Madrid Prepare for Spanish Super Cup 2024–25 Semi-Final Against Mallorca.

Mallorca are set to feature in the four-team Super Cup format for the first time after gaining entry via last season's run to the Copa del Rey final, where they fell just short in a penalty shootout against Athletic Bilbao. They face a difficult battle in the semifinal match set to be hosted at the King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and have to be at their best. Fans eager to know the predicted playing XI of both teams will get the entire information here.

Mallorca vs Real Madrid Lineups and Predicted Playing XI for Spanish Super Cup Semi-Final 2024-25

Real Madrid remain without the defensive duo of Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao, who are set to miss the remainder of the season after sustaining anterior cruciate ligament injury. Out-of-favour defender Jesus Vallejo has been left out of the travelling squad as well due to some injury issues.

As for Mallorca, Samu Costa has been included in the travelling squad despite missing the last three matches with a muscle injury. However, it remains to be seen whether the 24-year-old midfielder will be passed fit to play some role in Thursday's semi-final. Defender Antonio Raillo and midfielder Antonio Sanchez will also have to be assessed after they worked away from the group in Tuesday's training session. Neymar Jr Makes Massive Announcement, Reveals FIFA World Cup 2026 To Be His Last; Brazil Football Star Says He 'Will Do Everything' To Feature in the Tournament.

Real Madrid Predicted Lineups: Thibaut Courtois, Lucas Vazquez, Aurelien Tchouameni, Antonio Rudiger, Eduardo Mendy, Fede Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, Rodrygo, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius, Kylian Mbappe

Mallorca Predicted Playing Lineups: Dominik Greif, Pablo Mafeo, Martin Valjent, José Manuel Copete, Johan Mojica, Takuma Asano, Manu Morlanes, Omar Mascarell, Sergi Darder, Cyle Larin, Vedat Muriqi

