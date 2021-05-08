Manchester City (MCI) will take on Chelsea (CHE) in the latest round of Premier League 2020-21 fixtures. The MCI vs CHE clash will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on May 08, 2021 (Saturday). Pep Guardiola’s team will be aiming to secure a title with a win while Tuchel’s men are looking to keep leading in the top-four race. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create MCI vs CHE Dream11 Fantasy Team can scroll down below. Manchester City Eye Brighton Midfielder Yves Bissouma As Potential Replacement for Fernandinho.

Manchester City have the Premier League and touching distance and could secure their third title in the last four years with a win over Chelsea. Meanwhile, The Blues occupy the final Champions League qualification spot and with Leicester City dropping points last night, Thomas Tuchel’s team will be looking to get all three points and climb above the Foxes in the team standings. Robert Lewandowski Transfer News Update: Manchester City, Chelsea Eye Bayern Munich Striker This Summer.

MCI vs CHE, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Ederson (MCI) must be your keeper.

MCI vs CHE, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Andreas Christensen (CHE), Ben Chilwell (CHE), Joao Cancelo (MCI) must be the defenders.

MCI vs CHE, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Kevin de Bruyne (MCI), Ferran Torres (MCI), Christain Pulisic (CHE), Mason Mount (CHE) must be your midfielders.

MCI vs CHE, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Gabriel Jesus (MCI), Raheem Sterling (MCI), Kai Havertz (CHE) must be your forwards.

MCI vs CHE, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Ederson (MCI), Andreas Christensen (CHE), Ben Chilwell (CHE), Joao Cancelo (MCI), Kevin de Bruyne (MCI), Ferran Torres (MCI), Christain Pulisic (CHE), Mason Mount (CHE), Gabriel Jesus (MCI), Raheem Sterling (MCI), Kai Havertz (CHE).

Kevin de Bruyne (MCI) must be the captain of your MCI vs CHE Dream11 Fantasy Team while Christain Pulisic (CHE) can be named as the vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2021 04:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).