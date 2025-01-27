Indian Super League leaders Mohun Bagan will be in action against Bengaluru FC this evening, looking to consolidate their position at the top. The Kolkata giants have dropped points in their last two matches, but manager Jose Molina will not be too concerned with their form as they are a quality team. But with Goa hot in their pursuit, they can ill afford to drop further points. Bengaluru on the other hand are in a bit of a slump with three defeats in their last four matches. They have dropped to the third spot and need a string of wins to give their play-offs race a lift. ISL 2024–25: Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Out-of-Form Bengaluru FC Meet for Three Crucial Points.

Ashish Rai picked up his fourth yellow card of the season yesterday and is now ruled out of this tie for Mohun Bagan. Ashique Kuruniyan and Anirudh Thapa have fitness issues and will not be available for the tie. Jamie Mclaren, Greg Stewart, Liston Colaco, and Manvir Singh make up the forward line for the home side. Sahal Abdul Samad is the floater in midfield and his precision passing should come in handy in this tie.

Aleksander Jovanovic was sent-off for Bengaluru in their tie against Odisha and is now suspended. Rahul Bheke will have to assume added responsibility in his absence. Ryan Williams, Sunil Chhetri, Edgar Mendez will shoulder the goal scoring responsibility in the final third. Pedro Capo will sit back and orchestrate play from midfield.

When is Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2024-25 Match? Know Date , Time and Venue

League leaders Mohun Bagan Super Giant will host Bengaluru FC in their next encounter in the ISL 2024-25. The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FC match will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium, Kolkata, India and will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on January 27. Check out the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FC match viewing options below. ISL 2024–25 Points Table Updated Live.

Where to Watch Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast on TV?

For the ISL 2024-25 season, Viacom18 has the official broadcast rights in India. Fans in India can watch the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FC match on the Sports18 3 channels and Asianet Plus TV channels. It is also likely to be available on other Sports 18 Network channels and Star Sports 3 channels as well. Check Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FC live streaming options below.

How to Watch Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide live streaming online of ISL 2024-25. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website and watch Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FC live streaming online for free. Mohun Bagan at home will dominate this game and should find a way to win here.

