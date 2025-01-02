Indian Super League leaders Mohun Bagan will be hosting Hyderabad in the league with the home side looking to secure a win and maintain their lead at the top. With Bengaluru hot on their heels, every game is important for the Kolkata giants. Hyderabad have been poor and occupy the second-last spot in the standings. They ended their four-game losing streak with a draw against East Bengal which will be considered a positive given their dire situation. They will however be tested to their core against a champion team they face this evening. Mohun Bagan versus Hyderabad will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 7:30 PM IST. Well-Rounded Mohun Bagan Super Giant Eye Maximum Points Against Hyderabad FC, Who Start 2025 With Spate of Issues To Resolve.

Jose Molina would want his Mohun Bagan squad to carry on with the same momentum going into the new year with the side dominating in all areas of the pitch. Greg Stewart is back in the matchday squad but Dimitri Petratos will likely undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for the game. Liston Colaco’s skill and pace have won admirers all over and his presence will be crucial.

Edmilson Correira has scored three goals in the last two matches for Hyderabad and the visitors will be dependent on him for the goals. He will be supported by Devendra Murgaokar and Cy Goddard in the final third. The presence of Lenny Rodrigues in midfield adds the much-needed experience to counter a team like Mohan Bagan. ISL 2024-25: Mohun Bagan Super Giant Head Coach Jose Molina Provides Fitness Updates Ahead of Hyderabad FC Clash.

When is Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will go up against Hyderabad in the ISL 2024-25 on Thursday, January 2, 2025. The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Hyderabad FC match is set to be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, commonly known as the Salt Lake Stadium and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast on TV?

Viacom18 has the official broadcast rights of the ISL 2024-25 matches. Fans can watch the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Hyderabad FC live telecast on the Sports18 1 SD/HD, Sports18 2, Sports18 3 and Star Sports 3 TV channels. For Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Hyderabad FC online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Hyderabad FC ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide live streaming online of ISL 2024-25. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website and watch the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Hyderabad FC live streaming online for free. The home side will dominate the tie and expect them to win easily.

