NorthEast United are on a sequence of four draws in a row in the Indian Super League and that has pegged them back to sixth in the points table. The Highlanders face Hyderabad this evening at home, looking to get back to winning ways. If they can get that elusive win and go on a winning run, they still have an outside chance of making it to the playoffs. Opponents Hyderabad surprised everyone when they beat Jamshedpur in their last match but the fact remains that they are a bottom two team and with not much to play for in the season. NorthEast United versus Hyderabad will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 7:30 PM IST. ISL 2024–25: NorthEast United FC Aim To Solidify Top-Six Standing As Hyderabad FC Look To Stretch Unbeaten Run.

Alex Saji misses the contest for Hyderabad which could have a bearing on their defence. Edmilson Correia plays up top as the target man in a 4-2-3-1 formation. Joseph Sunny will be tasked with playmaking in the final third and he will be supported by Devendra Murgaokar and Ramhlunchhunga.

NorthEast United have no injuries or suspensions to deal with in the build up to the game. Alaeddine Ajaraie has been the standout performer for the team in attack and his creative play will be crucial. Jithin MS and Guillermo Fernandes complete the numbers in the forward line. Mohammed Ali Bemmamer will sit back and orchestrate play from midfield.

NorthEast United FC will host Hyderabad FC in their next encounter in the ISL 2024-25. The NorthEast United vs Hyderabad FC match will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium and will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on January 29. Check out the NorthEast United vs Hyderabad FC match viewing options below. ISL 2024–25: Head Coach Panagiotis Dilmperis Calls for Passion, Focus After Punjab FC’s Defeat to Jamshedpur FC.

For the ISL 2024-25 season, Viacom18 has the official broadcast rights in India. Fans in India can watch the NorthEast United vs Hyderabad FC match on the Sports18 3 TV channels. It is also likely to be available on Star Sports 3 channels as well. Check NorthEast United vs Hyderabad FC live streaming options below.

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide live streaming online of ISL 2024-25. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website and watch NorthEast United vs Hyderabad FC live streaming online for free. The home side will fancy themselves for a win here although it may not be easy.

