NorthEast United will be hosting Goa in the Indian Super League with both sides looking to keep their hopes of reaching the playoffs alive. Goa are currently fourth with 26 points from 14 games while NorthEast United are just below them at fifth with 23 points. The home side have endured just a solitary defeat in their last five matches while they come up against a team that has won three and avoided any defeat in this period. It should be a cracking contest with both teams known for fast-paced open football. ISL 2024–25: Odisha FC Head Coach Sergio Lobera Commends Team’s Fighting Spirit Despite Close Defeat to Kerala Blasters.

Alaaeddine Ajaraie has been the standout performer for NorthEast United in attack and his ability to cut inside and score and create chances makes him special. He will be supported by Macarton Louis Nickson and Jithin MS in the final third. Gullermo is likely to be picked for the lone striker role.

Borja Herrera was sent off in the game against Hyderabad and he is now suspended for Goa. Armando Sadiku will lead the attack with Dejan Dražić as the playmaker behind him. Mohammad Yasir and Brison Fernandes will be deployed out wide. Ayush Chhetri has done well in midfield and should keep his spot in the starting eleven.

When is NorthEast United vs FC Goa, ISL 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

NorthEast United will host FC Goa in their next ISL 2024-25 encounter. The NorthEast United vs FC Goa match will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati and will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on January 13. Check out the NorthEast United vs FC Goa match viewing options below. ISL 2024–25 Points Table Updated Live.

Where to Watch NorthEast United vs FC Goa, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast on TV?

For the ISL 2024-25 season, Viacom18 has the official broadcast rights in India. Fans in India can watch the NorthEast United vs FC Goa match on the Sports18 3 channels and Asianet Plus TV channels. It is also likely to be available on other Sports 18 Network channels and Star Sports 3 channel as well. Check NorthEast United vs FC Goa live streaming options below. ISL 2024–25: Kerala Blasters Interim Coach TG Purushothaman Elated After Dramatic Victory Over Odisha FC.

How to Watch NorthEast United vs FC Goa, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide live streaming online of ISL 2024-25. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website and watch NorthEast United vs FC Goa live streaming online for free. Expect a fast-paced attacking game with NorthEast United emerging as the winner.

