Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are slated to take on the reigning Ligue 2 champions Toulhouse tonight in an away game at Ligue 1 2022-23. The reigning champions of French League top flight suffered a setback after drawing against AS Monaco 1-1 while their tonight’s opponents Les Violets also lost 3-1 at Nantes. Christophe Galtier’s team has been under lot of pressure recently, and the setback at home last weekend was the first time they lost points this season. The front three of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe lacked bite, and a rise of their form will be expected of them against Toulouse. In Head to head record, PSG have the upper hand in the match-up, winning 29 of their 45 meetings. Toulouse, however, have enjoyed better fortune in recent times, and seven of their nine wins over the Parisians have come in the last 21 encounters. Fabian Ruiz Transfer News: PSG Set to Sign Napoli Midfielder on Five-Year Contract

PSG will enter this game as favourites and are expected to leave with all three points. However, after facing the first setback of their campaign last weekend, it will be interesting to see how Galtier’s boys respond in this game. May are of the view that this match is to be an interesting game at Stadium TFC. PSG would definitely go with the same attacking trio of Messi, Neymar and Mbappe with Marco Verratti leading the midfield. Sergio Ramos will lead the defensive line as usual with Marquinhos. For the home side, they will stick to the same player’s combination that has featured in the playing XI in the last matches of Serie A 2022-23.

When is PSG vs Toulouse, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The PSG vs Toulouse, Ligue 1 2022-23 match will be played at Stadium Municipal. The game will be held on September 1, 2022 (Thursday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of PSG vs Toulouse, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the PSG vs Toulouse, Ligue 1 2022-23 match live on Viacom18 channels since it is the official broadcaster for the Ligue 1 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sports18 SD/HD channels to catch live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of PSG vs Toulouse, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Viacom18 is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the PSG vs Toulouse match on Voot Select app.

