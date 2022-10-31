Real Madrid were not pleased after dropping points in the latest round of La Liga 2022-23 fixtures. The record champions were held at home to a 1-1 draw by Girona. This result saw second-placed Barcelona close the gap on Los Blancos to just one point in the league. Following this, the club hit back at the refereeing decisions in the match. Real Madrid Transfer News: Bernardo Silva Offered To Los Blancos By Agent.

Cristhian Stuani scored from the penalty spot to deny Real Madrid a win in La Liga. After the game, Los Blancos blamed the referee's 'controversial decision' of awarding a spot kick to the visitors for their dropped points. 'Refereeing controversy robs Madrid of win' the club posted on their official social handles.

See Post Below

⚖️ Refereeing controversy robs Madrid of win.#RealMadridGirona — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) October 30, 2022

Girona were given a penalty after Marco Asensio had handled the ball in the area after the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) pointed out the incident to the referee. The ball seemed to strike the player's arm after coming off his stomach first and after referral, the visitors were given a spot-kick which Cristhian Stuani converted.

Real Madrid were later denied a goal after Rodrygo had put the ball in the back of the net but the referee ruled it out due to a foul on Girona keeper Paulo Gazzaniga. Los Blancos were later reduced to 10 men after Toni Kross was shown a red card for the first time in his career.

The La Liga leaders were not pleased as these decisions saw them drop points in the game. Manager Carlo Ancelotti also expressed his frustrations in the post-game interview. 'There could have been doubt if it touched it, but simply he didn’t touch the ball with his hand, they invented it.' he said about the penalty incident.

