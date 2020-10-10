Spain vs Switzerland, UEFA Nations League 2020-21, Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online in IST: Group A4 leaders Spain welcome Switzerland in a high octane encounter between two quality countries in the UEFA Nations League. La Roja drew Portugal in their last game and have managed 4 points from 2 games so far. Switzerland, who are the beaten finalist in this tournament last season, have not displayed their top form so far. Getting a point off Spain will be a tough ask for the visitors but a challenge they will relish. The last times these two teams met back in 2018, the contest ended in a 1-1 draw.

Thiago Alcantara and Oscar are not part of the Spanish squad owing to COVID 19. David De Gea is likely to come into the starting eleven after being rested against Portugal. Sergio Busquets continues to be the anchorman for Spain in midfield with Rodri and Mikel Merino in support. Rodrigo Moreno should start as the frontman for the La Roja while Ansu Fati and Adama Traore cuts inside from the wide. Ansu Fati has had a bright start for Barcelona this season and is the player to watch out for Spain tonight.

Michael Lang, Kevin Mbabu, Michel Aebischer, Breel Embolo and Albian Ajeti have all been shown the exit door by manager Vladimir Petkovic. Xherdan Shaqiri is part of the Swiss squad after testing negative for the novel coronavirus. Ruben Vargas on the left flank is blessed with raw pace and could stretch the Spanish defence with his guile. Granit Xhaka has an important role to play in the clash against Spain with the Arsenal man needing to cut down the channels for the opponents high passing game.

When Is Spain vs Switzerland Match Scheduled to Take Place? Date, Time and Venue of 2020/21 UEFA Nations Game

Spain vs Switzerland UEFA Nations League 2020-21 League A Group 4 match will take place on October 11, 2020 (Saturday midnight). The match will be played at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium and it is scheduled to start at 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Spain vs Switzerland, 2020/21 UEFA Nations League Match, LIVE?

Fans in India can catch the live action of Spain vs Switzerland match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcasters for UEFA Nations League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels to live telecast the League A Group 4 match.

Is Spain vs Switzerland, 2020/21 UEFA Nations League Match, Free Live Online Streaming Available?

Spain vs Switzerland UEFA Nations League match will also be available online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the clash online for fans in India. Spain at home have enough quality about them to secure a comfortable victory tonight against Switzerland.

