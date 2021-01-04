One of the best midfielders of the modern era, Toni Kroos celebrates his 31st birthday today (January 4, 2021). The German is one most decorated footballers of all-time and has won almost everything there is to win, from league titles to World Cup and Champions Leagues. Though not famous for his exploits in front of the goal, the Real Madrid man has scored some stunners over the years and on his birthday, we take a look at some of them. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 750th Professional Goal, Former Real Madrid Teammates Iker Casillas and Toni Kroos React.

Toni Kroos was born in East Germany and began his youth career at local club Griefswalder SC. He was then scouted by one of the biggest clubs in world football in Bayern Munich, and in his seven years as a first-team player, the midfielder became one of the world’s best in his position. His career went to a whole new level at Real Madrid, where he three back to back UCL title along with two La Liga’s. So as the German turns a year older, here are some of his best goals.

Toni Kroos Best Goals

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga 2014

This one of Toni Kroos’ trademark strikes and is a technique the German has made his own. The midfielder latches on to a pass from Cristiano Ronaldo and then effortlessly passes the ball into the net from more than 20 years, only like he can.

Real Madrid vs Valencia, Spanish Super Cup 2020

This kind of goal is a rare sight in football. During a Spanish Super Cup clash against Valencia, Toni Kroos pulled off a stunner as he scored directly from a corner kick. The German spotted the opposition keeper off the line and taking advantage, just struck the ball directly in an unguarded net.

Germany vs Sweden, 2018 World Cup

This goal saved Germany from being eliminated in the 2018 World Cup group stages. The German struck in the 95th minute of the game with a brilliant set-piece. After a brilliant routine with Marco Reus, Toni Kroos curled the ball from the edge of the penalty area giving no chance to the Sweden keeper in the goal.

