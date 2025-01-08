French striker Thierry Henry is an Arsenal Legend and is honoured with a statue outside the Emirates Stadium. His goal celebrations are itched in every Arsenal fan’s mind. But the similar memory became their nemesis as Newcastle star Anthony Gordon copied Henry’s celebration after scoring a goal against them at the Emirates Stadium. Newcastle defeated Arsenal by a 2-0 margin in the first leg of the Carabao Cup 2024-25 semifinal. Watch the video below. Arsenal 0–2 Newcastle, Carabao Cup 2024–25 Semi-Final: Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon Score As Magpies Stun Gunners To Take Advantage in First Leg.

Anthony Gordon Celebrating Goal Against Arsenal in Carabao Cup 2024-25

Arsenal Fans look away! Anthony Gordon with the iconic Thierry Henry celebration at the Emirates last night after scoring Newcastle’s 2nd goal! ⚽#CarabaoCuponFanCode pic.twitter.com/yo9heU6UmN — FanCode (@FanCode) January 8, 2025

