The visitors failed to make any threat with only three attempts on goal, with England sealing a comfortable win to lead Group C with a perfect start.

Italy beat Malta 2-0 thanks to goals from Mateo Retegui and Matteo Pessina. The Azzurri are second in the group, but North Macedonia also claimed three points and have one game in hand over Italy.

In Group J, Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice to help Portugal sweep Luxembourg 6-0. The 38-year-old extended his record for international goals to 122 in his 198th appearance for his country.

Slovakia are two points behind Portugal as they defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 on Sunday. Iceland whitewashed Liechtenstein 7-0 to collect three points after two matches. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores a Brace As Portugal Register 6–0 Victory Over Luxembourg in UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

In Group H, Kazakhstan came from 2-0 down to beat Denmark 3-2, Slovenia beat San Marino 2-0, and Northern Ireland lost 1-0 to Finland.