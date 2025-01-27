Saudi Pro League is entering its final stages of the season with very few matches remaining to conclude the season League Leaders Al-Hilal, once down to the third spot at one moment gained the top spot once again with their immaculate performances on the field. Many players contributed to their rise and the side is close to securing back-to-back league titles. Their 2023 mega signing, Neymar Jr was not a massive deciding factor in this dream run due to multiple injuries. But the star returned to full fitness and even played in a practice match. Considered one of the most gifted and talented footballing talents in the world Neymar Jr. has a huge fanbase. Fans are wondering whether the Brazilian star will feature in the Saudi Pro League match against Al-Qadisiyah. Hungarian Model Gabriella Gaspar Claims Brazilian Footballer Neymar Jr As the Father Of Her Daughter.

Will Neymar Play in the Al-Qadisiyah vs Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Match?

Neymar is a great talent on the field as mentioned earlier and has skillsets to destroy opponent’s defence with ease. He did make a return to the training ground and even played a match with Al-Hilal but the coach and club opted against registering him for the second half of the season. His illustrious career has suffered a lot with multiple injuries and the Al-Hilal coach also mentioned that the star is not at his level as he used to be. This clears doubt of whether Neymar Jr will play for Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match against Al-Qadisiyah. Neymar Transfer to Santos Verbally Confirmed, Brazilian Striker to Take Pay Cut to Move Back to Boyhood Club (See Post) .

Even though 32-year-old Neymar won't be part of the Al-Hilal side to take on Al-Qadisiyah, he is set for a move away from the side. He is still on contract with the Al-Hilal side but for regular game time seeks a move away from them. As per reports, he will be heading back to Brazil to play for his boyhood club Santos.

