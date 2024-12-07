Real Madrid are not having the best of times in the ongoing 2024-25 season. They have had a dismal run in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 and in the last gameweek of the La Liga 2024-25, Real Madrid had the chance to go over arch-rivals Barcelona but they committed silly mistakes to lose against Athletic Bilbao. They are now four points behind Barcelona with a game in hand. Coach Carlo Ancelotti has not been able to operate his team in their optimum potential even with the plethora of world class talents like Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr up his sleeves. Even with the support of midfielders like Jude Bellingham and Fede Valverde the attack has really not stepped up on the occasion. FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Group Stage Draw Unveiled; Lionel Messi Returns to Europe As Inter Miami Face Al-Ahly in Opener, Real Madrid and Manchester City Drawn in Separate Groups.

Another major problem for the Los Blancos has been regular injuries. Eder Militao has been recently hit with an ACL injury and so has been the case for Dani Carvajal. With the likes of David Alaba already out of action, this has pushed the defensive depth too thin for them. Vinicius Jr has also joined the injury list recently. Not having his offensive skills in the arsenal, makes Real Madrid a much less potent side. With them taking on Girona in the next encounter, fans are eager to know whether Vinicius Jr is fit and will feature in the next match against Girona.

Will Vinicius Jr Play Tonight in Girona vs Real Madrid La Liga 2024–25 Match?

Vinicius Jr suffered a biceps femoris injury during a match against Leganes on November 24. This sidelined him for three crucial games, two of which ended in disappointing defeats. Vinicius Junior will miss another game and won't travel to Girona, as confirmed by his coach, Carlo Ancelotti, during a press conference. Hence, he won't be featuring in the squad and in the playing XI of Real Madrid against Girona.

The Italian manager indicated that the player will be ready for the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 clash against Atalanta, while Austrian defender David Alaba’s return has been pushed back to 2025. Although both Vinicius and Alaba joined Friday’s group training session ahead of the La Liga 2024-25 match against Girona, Ancelotti clarified their respective return schedules and confirmed that neither will be included in the upcoming squad.

