Nottingham Forest have been the surprise package of this season’s English Premier League with their current third spot in the league. They face Wolves in an away tie this evening, looking to maintain staggering five game winning streak in the league, a stuff unimaginable for their fans considering the complexity of the league. Qualifying for the Champions League will be top of their agenda and the team knows they need to win consistently to achieve it. Opponents Wolves are 17th and in a relegation battle. They need to start getting points onboard soon for them to survive the drop. Cristiano Ronaldo Rubbishes Transfer Rumours, Targets ‘AFC Champions League’ Title for Al-Nassr.

Yerson Mosquera, Boubacar Traore, Enso Medina, and Sasa Kalajdzic are all ruled out for Wolves due to injuries. Matheus Cunha is suspended while Pablo Sarabia has a knock and will be assessed before the tie. Jorgen Strand Larsen plays as the lone striker with Portuguese attacker Goncalo Guedes playing as the no 10. Joao Gomes and Mario Lemina will be the two central midfielders and their main task will be recycling possession.

Nottingham Forest continues to be without the services of Danilo and Ibrahim Sangare. Chris Wood and Morgan Gibbs-White have done well as a pair in the final third and the duo should feature again. Anthony Elanga and Callum Hudson-Odoi with their pace and trickery should occupy the two flanks.

When is Wolves vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Nottingham Forest, who are at the third position in the Premier League 2024-25 league table will visit Wolves in their next match. The Wolves vs Nottingham Forest match is scheduled to be played at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England and it has a scheduled start time of 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on January 7. Check out Wolves vs Nottingham Forest viewing options below. Manchester United Manager Ruben Amorim Drops Massive Hint About Joshua Zirkzee’s Future.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Wolves vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Star Sports Network has been the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Liverpool vs Man United live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Select 1 HD and SD channels. For Liverpool vs Manchester United online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Wolves vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

With Star Sports being the official broadcaster, Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2024-25 matches. Fans in India can watch the Wolves vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Wolves will sit deep and try and operate on the counter but it is the away side that should claim a victory here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2025 06:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).