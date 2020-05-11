Zlatan Ibrahimovic Could Sign for Co-Owned Hammarby, Says Swedish Club’s Sporting Director

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Sporting competitions across the world have been either suspended or cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, during this, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been training in Sweden with his partly owned club Hammarby. And the team’s sporting director Jesper Jansson believes that they could sign the striker in the summer from AC Milan. The 38-year-old joined the Italian side earlier this year on a six-month loan deal and will be a free agent after the season ends. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, AC Milan Striker, Returns To Training With Partly-Owned Club Hammarby (See Photos).

Since signing for AC Milan, Zlatan has improved the club’s performances, taking them to seventh in Serie A, three points off the final European spot. However, the former Swedish striker has stated that he not sure about his future at the club and may leave them in the summer. Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic Among My Idols as a Child: Erling Haaland.

During an interview with Expressen, Jansson said that Hammarby could sign Zlatan in the summer but it depends on the former Sweden international. ‘At the moment he hasn't said anything about it, and I certainly don't have to tell him that we want him here. By now, I understand what he is made of, he won't speak out on it when it is not 100 per cent certain, but obviously we would like this idea very much.’

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has scored 10 goals for the Rossoneri in all competitions and could be back on the field once again. Serie A are looking to restart the league as soon as possible and several teams have recalled their foreign stars so that they can return to training and get in shape before the competition's resumption.