How to Watch Laureus World Sports Awards 2020 Live Streaming Online in India? Get Free Live Telecast of Award Ceremony With Time in IST

2020 Laureus Sports Awards Trophy (Photo Credits: Representational Image)

The 20th edition of the Laureus World Sports Awards will be held in Berlin, Germany this year. The 2020 Laureus World Sports Awards ceremony, which honours the best athletes of all sporting events, will be celebrating its 20th anniversary on February 17, 2020 (Monday). A total of seven awards under different categories will be presented at the Laureus World Sports Awards 2020 while a special award has also been introduced at the event. “Sporting Moment 2000-2020 Award” is the new special award introduced for this year’s presentation. Indian sports giant and legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is one among the five that have been nominated for this award. Meanwhile, fans searching for the free live telecast, online live streaming and award timings in IST (Indian Standard Time), should scroll down for all information. Sachin Tendulkar-Sourav Ganguly Online Banter Continues.

Sachin Tendulkar's moment of glory hoisted on the shoulders of Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina and Yusuf Pathan post India's 2011 World Cup triumph at home was selected as one of the five nominees for the "Sporting Moment 2000-2020 Award. The award was titled as "Carried on the shoulders of the nation" and is tipped as one of the top favourites to pick the trophy along with South Africa's swimmer Natalie du Toit, who became the first-ever amputee swimmer to qualify for the able-bodied Olympics in 2008. check Full List of nominees Here.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of Laureus World Sports Awards 2020 Ceremony?

The Laureus World Sports Awards 2020 will be held at the Verti Music Hall in Berlin, Germany. The event, which honours the best individual athlete in a particular year in both the men’s and women’s categories will take place on February 17, 2020 (Monday). It is scheduled to start at 10:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 05:00 GMT.

Where to Watch Laureus World Sports Awards 2020 Ceremony, Live Telecast Details (TV Channel in India)

Star Sports will be live telecasting the prestigious Laureus World Sports Awards in India. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for the global award ceremony, which is popularly termed as the Oscar for Sporting universe. Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to catch awards ceremony live in India on their television channels.

Laureus World Sports Awards 2020 Ceremony Live Streaming Available in India?

Hotstar will be live streaming the Laureus World Sports Awards ceremony 2020 in India for its online fans. Meanwhile, fans can also follow the official website and social media channels of the Laureus Sports Awards to keep themselves updated with the happenings in the ceremony.

Legendary Kenyan sprinter Eliud Kipchoge, who became the first-ever athlete to complete a marathon under two hours is one of the nominees for the Laureus Sportsmen of the year, while Lionel Messi, Lewis Hamilton, Marc Marquez, Rafael Nadal and Tiger Woods are the other nominees for the award.