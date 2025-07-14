The final session of the Test match has started and now, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj have resumed proceedings with India need 30 runs to win. England on the other hand, would look to take the remaining Indian wicket.
TEA on Day 5! What an effort this has been from Ravindra Jadeja, who has stood tall in this session. India were eight down at lunch and many would have thought that the game would have been over in the second session itself. But Ravindra Jadeja has fought it out, first with Jasprit Bumrah and then, with Mohammed Siraj. India need 30 more runs while England need one more wicket. It is still in England's favour but it is not over until it is over.
FIFTY for Ravindra Jadeja! It is his fourth consecutive Test fifty and it has been a fighting knock! He has continued to fight here for India and now, he will be looking forward to scoring the next 35 runs. It is his 26th fifty in Test cricket.
150 up for India now! India need 43 more runs while England require one more wicket to win this match. At the moment, it is looking pretty tough for India but it is not over until it is over.
OUT! Ben Stokes has struck and he has broken this partnership, dismissing Jasprit Bumrah! The latter defended very well so far but this time, got a top-edge and substitute Sam Cook took a good catch. England are one wicket away from a win here while India still need 46 runs. Jasprit Bumrah c (sub)Sam Cook b Ben Stokes 5(54)
India now need less than 50 runs to win this match and Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah will look to carry on the good work that they have done so far. England on the other hand, will be desperate for a wicket here, especially that of Ravindra Jadeja.
Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah are continuing India's fight here. Both these players are doing the hard yards and have kept England at bay. Ravindra Jadeja will have to play a central role if India are to win this.
Ravindra Jadeja is slowly starting to shift gears here and this is an interesting phase of play. The all-rounder knows that he cannot keep blocking and he is making use of the field placement here.
The second and possibly the final session of Day 5 has resumed and Ravindra Jadeja has been joined by Jasprit Bumrah at the crease. India desperately need a partnership here while England just require two more wickets.
India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: The India National Cricket Team and England National Cricket Team are engaged in a fierce on-field battle to come out victorious in the IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 at Lord's, which is set up perfectly for its conclusion. Day 5 will see India looking to score 135 runs, while England will aim to take six wickets, as both teams are eyeing to head into the small break in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 with a 2-1 lead. You can check the India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team match scorecard here. India have their most consistent batter in KL Rahul batting on 33*, and have a long middle-order still to come, to get the remaining 135 runs to win their third Lord's Test in their last six matches at the venue. 'Khud Aakar Lele' Jasprit Bumrah's Reaction Goes Viral After Fan Shouts 'I Want Wicket' Near Boundary Line During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025
Indian bowlers showed great discipline on Day 4 and kept on chipping away at England wickets regularly, with Washington Sundar claiming four-for, and Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah picked up two wickets each. For England, captain Ben Stokes (33) and Joe Root (40) contributed with the bat as the home side were bundled out for 192.
Chasing 193, India started poorly, losing Yashasvi Jaiswal for nought, but KL Rahul and Karun Nair held fort. However, Brydon Carse produced a great final spell in the final overs of the day, and claimed wickets of Nair and Shubman Gill to bring England back in the fray. Stokes, too, removed nightwatchman Akash Deep for 1 in the final over of Day 4. IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025: Anil Kumble Stresses KL Rahul–Rishabh Pant Partnership Is Crucial to India’s Chase Against England.
IND vs ENG 2025 Squads
India National Cricket Team: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akash Deep.
England National Cricket Team: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir, Jamie Overton, Samuel James Cook, Jacob Bethell, Jofra Archer.