India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: The India National Cricket Team and England National Cricket Team are engaged in a fierce on-field battle to come out victorious in the IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 at Lord's, which is set up perfectly for its conclusion. Day 5 will see India looking to score 135 runs, while England will aim to take six wickets, as both teams are eyeing to head into the small break in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 with a 2-1 lead. You can check the India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team match scorecard here. India have their most consistent batter in KL Rahul batting on 33*, and have a long middle-order still to come, to get the remaining 135 runs to win their third Lord's Test in their last six matches at the venue. 'Khud Aakar Lele' Jasprit Bumrah's Reaction Goes Viral After Fan Shouts 'I Want Wicket' Near Boundary Line During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025

Indian bowlers showed great discipline on Day 4 and kept on chipping away at England wickets regularly, with Washington Sundar claiming four-for, and Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah picked up two wickets each. For England, captain Ben Stokes (33) and Joe Root (40) contributed with the bat as the home side were bundled out for 192.

Chasing 193, India started poorly, losing Yashasvi Jaiswal for nought, but KL Rahul and Karun Nair held fort. However, Brydon Carse produced a great final spell in the final overs of the day, and claimed wickets of Nair and Shubman Gill to bring England back in the fray. Stokes, too, removed nightwatchman Akash Deep for 1 in the final over of Day 4. IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025: Anil Kumble Stresses KL Rahul–Rishabh Pant Partnership Is Crucial to India’s Chase Against England.

IND vs ENG 2025 Squads

India National Cricket Team: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akash Deep.

England National Cricket Team: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir, Jamie Overton, Samuel James Cook, Jacob Bethell, Jofra Archer.