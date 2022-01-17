Puneri Paltan would be aiming to continue their resurgence this season when they face UP Yoddha in a Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 encounter at the Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru on January 17, Monday. The match would be played at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). After a rough start, the Anup Kumar-coached franchise has done well to mount a comeback in the season. With three wins in their last four games, they would be keen on continuing their fightback this season to improve their position on the points table, which is 10th at the moment. They face UP Yoddha, a side who are sixth with three wins and four defeats. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8

UP Yoddha on the other hand, have two wins in their last four clashes. They had won the last time these two sides met in the competition. Let us take a look at live streaming details of the game.

Where To Watch Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddha, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddha on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Sports Networks 1 Hindi SD/HD to get the commentary in Hindi.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddha, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Disney+Hotstar app or website to catch Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddha live online streaming.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 17, 2022 04:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).