Kobe Bryant to Be Honoured by NBA During All-Star Game in Chicago

Kobe Bryant (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Los Angeles, January 31: Kobe Bryant will be honoured by NBA in their All-Star Game in Chicago next month.

According to a BBC report, the NBA has announced a new format for the game that will "increase the level of competition, provide additional excitement and make the outcome of every quarter count for charity". Kobe Bryant Death in Helicopter Crash Was Predicted 8 Years Ago! Fan’s 2012 Tweet Foreseeing the Basketball Player’s Untimely Death Goes Viral.

A new fourth-quarter format will honour LA Lakers legend and five-time NBA champion Bryant.Bryant died in a helicopter crash in California. He was 41. He and his daughter Gianna were among nine people killed in the crash on Sunday.