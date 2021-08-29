August 29 is marked as the birth anniversary of the former Indian legendary Hockey stalwart Major Dhyan Chand and thus is celebrated as the National Sports day. Thus the netizens have come forward to offer their tributes to the perished star. PR Sreejesh, Kiren Rijiju, Royal Challengers Bangalore and others have posted tweets on social media as a part of paying tributes to the hockey stalwart. Check out the tweets below: National Sports Day 2021 India Date: Know History and Significance of the Day To Commemorate Major Dhyan Chand Birth Anniversary.

Tweets:

A passion for a dream, a will to work hard,and a vision create champions 💪 Remembering the wizard of indian hockey major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary, wish you all a very happy National sports day, 29 august 2021#NationalSportsDay #hockey #dhyanchand pic.twitter.com/CingzVS6SW — sreejesh p r (@16Sreejesh) August 29, 2021

Kiren Rijiju:

On #NationalSportsDay and birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, I pay my humble tribute to legendary 'The Wizard of Indian Hockey'. I also salute all the athletes who had played for India & brought laurels for our country!#MajorDhyanChand #KheloIndia #NationalSportsDay2021 pic.twitter.com/kpalP7jhPV — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 29, 2021

RCB:

The RCB family wishes the entire sports fraternity a happy National Sports Day! 🙌🏻 Let us all celebrate to honour the legacy of Indian hockey and sports icon, late Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary. #NationalSportsDay #MajorDhyanChand #NoSportsSecond #PlayBold pic.twitter.com/KeJZRaekjg — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 29, 2021

My tribute to the ‘Wizard of hockey’ Major Dhyan Chand Ji, one of the greatest players of the sport the world has ever seen, on his birth anniversary today, celebrated as #NationalSportsDay pic.twitter.com/obLCdzJfxF — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) August 29, 2021

