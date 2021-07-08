So, we will have game 2 of the NBA Finals 2021 between Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and online telecast details of the game. But before that, let's have a look at how game 1 panned out for both teams. So, in the first game, we saw, Phoenix Suns walking away with a win. The scoreboard read Bucks 105-118 Suns. it was Chris Paul, who was praised for his performance during game 1. NBA 2021 Finals: Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks Look To End Championship Drought.

He finished with 32 points and nine assists. On the other hand, Milwaukee Bucks was slammed heavily for their clueless performance in Game 1. Surely the team will be looking to iron out all their shortcomings before the second game. And why not, both teams have waited for quite a long time to make their way into the finals. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the match below:

When is NBA Finals 2021 Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks Game 2 (Match Schedule and Timing in IST)

Game 2 of NBA Finals 2021 between Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks takes place on July 09 (early Friday morning) 6:30 am as per Indian Standard Time (IST). The game will take place at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix.

How to Watch NBA Finals 2021 Game 2 Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks Game 1 Live Telecast in India

In India, NBA fans can catch live action on TV. Star Sports has the official broadcast rights in India. The Suns vs Bucks NBA Finals 2021 will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD and Star Sports 1 Select/HD.

How to Watch NBA Finals 2021 Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks Game 2 Live Streaming Online in India

Fans looking to watch NBA Finals 2021 live streaming online can log onto Star’s OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. Users can access its official website or mobile app to watch the Suns vs Bucks NBA Finals 2021 live streaming. However, you need to have a subscription to catch live action.

