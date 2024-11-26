Thanksgiving and National Football League (NFL) is one of the most highly rated combos of all time, as fans wait for this moment every year. This year's Thanksgiving is on November 28 and it is widely celebrated over the United States of America, but fans all over the world wait for the Thanksgiving and NFL matches side by side. This year it is going to be no different as there will be another Turkey Day tripleheader where we will have the Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants and Green Bay Packers vs Miami Dolphins. X NFL Portal: Elon Musk’s Platform Launches Portal Dedicated to National Football League Portal To Provide All Details at Once Place.

In India, we do have a good amount of fans for the NFL and Thanksgiving will make this tripleheader special. Detroit Lions are leading the National Football Conference (NFC) North table with 10 wins. Chicago Bears are at the last with five straight losses and will be looking to make a comeback. Detroit Lions can increase their streak to 10 straight wins if they defeat Chicago Bears. The New York Giants have the worst performance of all six teams who will be the part of Turkey Day tripleheader.

When are NFL 2024 Thanksgiving Matches? Know Date, Time and Venue

The NFL 2024 Thanksgiving matches will be played on November 28 and 29 as per Indian timings. The Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears match will start at 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on November 28 and will be played at Ford Field in Detroit. Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants match will start at 3:00 AM IST on November 29 and will be played at the AT&T Stadium in Texas. Green Bay Packers vs Miami Dolphins will start at 6:50 AM IST on November 29 and will be played at the Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Where to Watch NFL 2024 Thanksgiving Matches Live Telecast in India?

Unfortunately, due to the absence of any official broadcasters, the NFL 2024 Thanksgiving tripleheader will not be telecasted live on any TV channel. For the live streaming viewing option of the Turkey Day tripleheader, scroll down. New York Jets Quarterback Aaron Rodgers Appears to Eat Boogers After Picking His Nose During NFL 2024-25 Match Against Pittsburgh Steelers, Video Goes Viral.

How to Watch NFL 2024 Thanksgiving Matches Live Streaming Online in India?

Fans in India can tune in to the official website of DAZN to watch the live streaming of 2024 NFL Thanksgiving matches in India. Fans will have to subscribe to the streaming services to watch the NFL 2024 matches live.

