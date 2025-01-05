Pakistan ace batter Babar Azam registered an incredible feat on Day 3 of the SA vs PAK 2024-25 Test, becoming only the second batter to his two fifties on the same day of a red-ball contest. Azam scored 58 in Pakistan's first innings, then hit 81 in the second, becoming the second after Hazan Raza, who achieved this milestone against Australia in Sharjah in 2002. In both instances, Pakistan were following on. Babar Azam and Shan Masood Notch Up Highest Opening Stand In Test History In A Follow-On Innings, Achieve Landmark During SA vs PAK 2nd Test 2024-25.

Babar Azam Joins An Elite List

Babar Azam is only the second Pakistan batter to reach 50 twice on the same day of a Test match. First was Hasan Raza, while following-on, against Australia in Sharjah in 2002. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) January 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)