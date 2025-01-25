In a shocking development, women kabaddi players from Tamil Nadu universities were attacked during an inter-university Kabaddi match in Punjab. This happened during the North Zone Inter University & All India Inter University Kabaddi (Women) Championship 2024-25. Videos that have gone viral on social media showed the scuffle in the arena, with chairs being thrown around as the players shoved and pushed one another. There was utter chaos in the arena, as a result of the conflict. Haryana Steelers Win Maiden Pro Kabaddi League Title; Beat Patna Pirates in One-Sided PKL11 Grand Final 32-23.

The violence, as reported by India Today, took place over a 'foul' during the match that was taking place between Darbhanga University and Mother Teresa University. The players from both teams had a go at each other after the referee allegedly attacked an athlete from Mother Teresa University when they appealed against the said 'foul' call. Tamil Nadu Deputy CM and Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin shared his reactions to the incident. Telangana's Nayana Sri Talluri Wins Gold Medal in Women's 500 Metre Ice Skating Event at Khelo India Winter Games 2025.

Tamil Nadu Players Attacked

Another Video

It is shocking that Tamil Nadu women players who went to play Kabaddi in Punjab were attacked. The attack took place during a Kabadi match between Punjab and Tamil Nadu. I urge the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann ji to take appropriate enquiry and action on attackers.… pic.twitter.com/vIZrG0EsVn — Devakumaar (@DevakumaarOffcl) January 24, 2025

Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin Shares His Reactions

#WATCH | Chennai: On Kabaddi players from the state attacked in Punjab, Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin says, "There was a small incident today morning. I have spoken to the Physical Education Director, Kalaiarasi. Now everything is under control. There are no major… pic.twitter.com/C24kRLLGlI — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2025

When asked, Stalin downplayed the incident and said that the athletes in the conflict did not suffer any major injuries. "There was a small incident today morning. I have spoken to the Physical Education Director, Kalaiarasi. Now everything is under control. There are no major injuries or anything. First aid was given to the students. They will return to Delhi and they will be made to stay at Delhi House (Tamil Nadu House in Delhi) tonight. They are leaving from Delhi in the night the day after tomorrow. They will be reaching Chennai very shortly," he said, in a video shared by the news agency ANI.

