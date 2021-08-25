Team India had a disappointing outing on the Opening Day of the Paralympic Games 2021 in Tokyo but will be raring to go on the second day of the multi-nation competition. Bhavina Patel and Sonal Patel will once again be on action on Day 2 of the Paralympic Games and will be hoping to bounce back from their loss. Meanwhile, we bring you Team India's schedule for August 26, 2021, at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. 2020 Tokyo Paralympics Updates Day 1.

Bhavina Patel will play her second match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in the Table Tennis event in Class 4 of Group A. She suffered a loss in straight sets to China's Zhou Ying. Meanwhile, Sonal Patel provided much more competition to her rival, falling 2-3 against Q Li in her opening group game.

India's Schedule At Tokyo 2020 Paralympics For August 26, 2021

Date Time Sport Event Athlete August 26, 2021 09:30 AM Table Tennis Women's Singles Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel August 26, 2021 05:10 PM Table Tennis Women's Singles Sonal Manubhai Patel

Live Streaming Of Team India Events At Tokyo Paralympics 2020

Eurosport holds the official rights for the Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020 in India. The matches will be broadcast on Eurosport. Doordarshan Sports will also provide live telecast of Paralympics 2020. Discovery Plus will bring you the live streaming of the games via Eurosport.

