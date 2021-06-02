After failing to qualify for the French Open singles draw, Indian ace Ankita Raina would be teaming up with American partner Lauren Davis to the take on 10th seeded Laura Siegemund and Lucie Hradecka in a first round match of the French Open women's doubles on Wednesday. The match would be played at 8:20 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) in Court 10. Raina had made her debut this year at the Australian Open in women's doubles alongside Romania’s Mihaela Buzarnecu. Coco Gauff and Venus Williams vs Ellen Perez and Zheng Sasai, French Open 2021 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of Women's Doubles Tennis Match in India?

Earlier last month, Raina was included to the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) after she broke into the top 100 world rankings and also won her first ever WTA 250 title in Australia. Raina had also led India's charge at the Billie Jean King Cup in April . She is currently the number one woman tennis player in India. Davis, her partner, who too had lost her singles competition in the qualifiers would be keen to make an impact alongside Raina at the Rolland Garros this year.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of the French Open 2021 Ankita Raina and Lauren Davis vs Laura Siegemund and Lucie Hradecka Women's Doubles Match?

The match would be played in Court 10 on June 2, Wednesday. It starts at 8:25 pm IST (Indian Standard Time)

Where to Watch the Live Telecast of Ankita Raina and Lauren Davis vs Laura Siegemund and Lucie Hradecka Women's Doubles Match of French Open 2021? Which TV Channel Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Star Sports Network holds the official rights of the French Open 2021 broadcast in India and will broadcast the Ankita Raina and Lauren Davis vs Laura Siegemund and Lucie Hradecka Women's Doubles Match on TV. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD or Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD to get the live telecast of the match.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of French Open 2021 Ankita Raina and Lauren Davis vs Laura Siegemund and Lucie Hradecka Women's Doubles Match?

Ankita Raina and Lauren Davis vs Laura Siegemund and Lucie Hradecka Women's Doubles Match live streaming will be available online. Fans can log on to Hotstar+ Disney and Tennis TV to catch French Open 2021 live streaming online and will have to pay a subscription fee.

