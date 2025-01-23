In a high-profile Women's single semifinal clash at the Australian Open 2025, Aryna Sabalenka will go up against Paula Badosa today. The Aryna Sabalenka vs Paula Badosa is an interesting one because both players are quite close friends off the court, and will have to leave their friendly nature behind when they take centre stage at Rod Laver Arena and look to secure a place in the final of the first Grand Slam of 2025. Australian Open 2025: Iga Swiatek Overwhelms Emma Navarro and Will Face Madison Keys in Semifinals.

Seeded as number one in the women's singles section for AO 2025, world number 1 and three-time Grand Slam winner Sabalenka has been in top form this competition, notching up wins over Mirra Andreeva, and A. Pavlyuchenkova, where the latter even won a set. 11th seed in the Australian Open 2025, Paula Badosa pulled off a stunning straight-set win over Coco Gauff to book a place in the semifinal.

When is Aryna Sabalenka vs Paula Badosa Women’s Singles Semifinal Match at the Australian Open 2025?

Aryna Sabalenka vs Paula Badosa Women's Singles semifinals match at Australian Open 2025 will be played at Rod Laver Arena on January 23, 2025, and is scheduled approximately at 02:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Check out Aryna Sabalenka vs Paula Badosa match viewing options below. No Call on Double-Bounce Helps Iga Swiatek at Australian Open 2025 Against Emma Navarro.

Where to Watch Aryna Sabalenka vs Paula Badosa Women’s Singles Semifinal Match at Australian Open 2025 Live Telecast?

Sony Sports Network has broadcasting rights to the Australian Open 2025, and the Aryna Sabalenka vs Paula Badosa Women's Singles semifinals match will be telecasted on Sony Sports 3, 4, and 5. Check out the Aryna Sabalenka vs Paula Badosa live-streaming options below.

How to Watch Aryna Sabalenka vs Paula Badosa Women’s Singles Semifinal Match at Australian Open 2025 Live Streaming?

Fans can also enjoy Aryna Sabalenka vs Paula Badosa Women's Singles semifinals match at Australian Open 2025 via live streaming, with viewing options being available on the Sony LIV App. It will be a great match considering the quality on the court.

