Fabio Fognini, Italian Tennis Player, Fears Travelling to Asia for Tokyo Olympics 2020 and Other Tournaments Even After Coronavirus is Over

File picture of Fabio Fognini (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Italian tennis player Fabio Fognini has said that he will fear travelling to Asia even after coronavirus pandemic is over. The world number 11 also revealed that he would not have participated in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 this year. The COVID-19 virus outbreak has forced the major part of the world to go into the lockdown, and sports activities have been suspended. Fognini is currently in Italy, one of the countries worst hit by coronavirus pandemic, self-isolating with his family. COVID-19: I am Opposed to Vaccination, Says Novak Djokovic.

"Well, right now I find it hard to imagine the recovery. I'm honest: I'm sorry because they are big tournaments and give so many points, but I don't know if I will return to Asia anymore," Fognini told Corriere Della Sera.

"Already at the Tokyo Olympics this year I would not have gone. My biggest fear is not taking the virus, but passing it on. I am no longer alone. I am a dad and husband," he added. Roger Federer Posts Throwback Picture of Him Sporting Blond Hairstyle During Teenage Days, Offers Hope With Inspirational Message!.

Meanwhile, Fognini is hoping that ATP Masters 1000 Rome 2020 is held in Rome only and not at an alternate venue. "I hope that this will not happen because Rome is Rome. It is irreplaceable. There is a wonderful atmosphere at Foro Italico. With everything going on, I understand that the federation is looking for all the solutions to organize the tournament.But I hope it will not be the case. Playing in Turin or elsewhere would change a lot," Fognini told Sky Sport 24,