The Philippe-Chatrier is all set for an epic battle between Serbia's Novak Djokovic and the Greek tennis ace Stefanos Tsitsipas in the finals of the French Open 2021. In this article, we shall be looking at the live streaming details of the game, but before that, let's have a look at the preview of the game. Djokovic walked into the match after a win against Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals. He had to battle it out for more than four hours to get to the finals of the tournament. Needless to say that the Serbian tennis ace is eyeing his 19th major title. French Open 2021: Novak Djokovic Defeats Rafael Nadal To Secure Final Berth.

If Djoko happens to win this game, he will be the first player in the last 50 years to clinch all the four Grand slams at least twice in his glorious career. For Tsitipas, this is the first time that a player from Greece has entered the finals of the French Open 2021. He went on to beat Alexander Zverev in the semifinals which lasted for five sets. Needless to say that it would be quite a mammoth task for the Greece tennis ace to win this match. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game.

Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic, Men's Singles' Semi-Final French Open 2021, Match Time and Schedule in India

The French Open 2021 men's singles final Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas would be played at the Phillipe-Chatrier court on June 13 at 6:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas, 2021 Match Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can watch the Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Men's Singles semi-final match live on Star Sports Select. Fans can log on to Hotstar+ Disney and Tennis TV to catch French Open 2021 live streaming online and will have to pay a subscription fee.

