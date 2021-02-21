Novak Djokovic will face Daniil Medvedev in the finals of the Australian Open 2021. The clash will be played at the Rod Laver Arena on February 21, 2021 (Sunday). The Serbian leads the head-to-head record, winning four of their seven encounters while the Russian has three wins to his name. Meanwhile, fans searching for Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev, Australian Open 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. Australian Open 2021: Daniil Medvedev Looks To Challenge Novak Djokovic in Men’s Final.

Novak Djokovic has been sensational in the competition as the Serbian has had to mount a comeback on several occasions while battling injuries to book his place in the summit clash. Meanwhile, Daniil Medvedev hasn’t been any less impressive in his run to the finals, beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets in the last round. Despite the world number one leading the H2H record, he has lost three of the last four matches against the Russian.

When is Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev, Men’s Singles Final Match at Australian Open 2021?

Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev match in the Australian Open 2021 final will be played at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park on Sunday (February 21, 2021). The match has a tentative start time of 02:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev, Australian Open 2021 Men’s Singles Final Match Live Telecast

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev, Australian Open 2021 match on Sony TV channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of the Australian Open 2021 in India. So fans can tune into either Sony Ten Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD channels to catch the live-action.

Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev, Australian Open 2021 Men’s Singles Final Match Live Streaming Online

Fans can also follow the game online. As Sony Pictures holds the broadcast rights for the Australian Open 2021, SonyLiv will be live streaming the Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev, men’s singles final match online for fans in India.

