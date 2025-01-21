Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz – the Australian Open 2025 quarterfinal showdown has been the talk of the tournament since the main draw was finalised. The 10-time Australian Open winner and one of the toughest challengers of the competition was a mouthwatering encounter and fans need not have to wait for the same now as the day has arrived for the mega fixture. Carlos Alcaraz – seen as the heir to Rafael Nadal’s legacy will look to win his first Australian Open title and complete the career slam as early as possible. The powerful player has all the shots in his arsenal and has developed into a top contender very early in his career. His performance in the recent Tennis 2024 season and the Paris Olympics 2024 was very impressive. Australian Open 2025: Four Key Stories Headlining the First Grand Slam of the Year.

Currently, World Number seven Novak Djokovic has had a great tournament so far – winning the first four round matches dropping a few sets. His new era with coach Andy Murray is on the line as two icons of the game join hands ahead of the Australian Open 2025. Novak Djokovic, when fit can be a destructive athlete for the opposition while looking at his opponent in the Australian Open quarterfinal match, the Serb needs to use all his experience to topple Carlos Alcaraz. Although Djokovic leads in the head-to-head matchups against Alcaraz, he is aware of the Spaniard’s capabilities. With a place in the semifinal against Alexander Zverev on the line both players will look to deliver their best performance. Check out Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz match details and viewing options below.

When is Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Men’s Singles Quarterfinal Match at the Australian Open 2025?

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Men’s Singles quarterfinal Match at Australian Open 2025 will be played on Rod Laver Arena on January 21, 2025 and is scheduled approximately at 03:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Check out Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz match viewing options below. Novak Djokovic Supports Danielle Collins' 'Criticised' Celebration at Australian Open 2025, Says 'Big Fan of What She Did' (Watch Video).

Where to Watch Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Men’s Singles Final Match at Australian Open 2025 Live Telecast?

Sony Sports Network has broadcasting rights to the Australian Open 2025, and the Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Men’s Singles Quarterfinal Match will be telecasted on Sony Sports 2, 3, 4 and 5. Check out the Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz live-streaming options below.

How to Watch Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Men’s Singles Final Match at Australian Open 2025 Live Streaming?

Fans can also enjoy Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Men’s Singles quarterfinal Match at Australian Open 2025 Live Streaming will be available on the Sony LIV App. It will be a great match considering the quality on the court.

