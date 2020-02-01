Tokyo Olympics 2020 Torch to Keep Its Flame Burning Despite Heavy Rain, Hydrogen to Power It

Tokyo Olympics (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Hydrogen will be used to power the Tokyo Olympics 2020 torch, the Olympics Organising committee said at the unveiling of Tokyo Olympics Torch which will travel to every corner of Japan before the Olympics officially begin on July 24 later this year. The Tokyo Olympics torch is the first-ever in the history of Summer Olympics to be power by Hydrogen. The initiative is a part of the Olympics organising committee’s efforts to maintain environmental friendly nature and keep their pledge of a green, environment-friendly Summer Olympics. The torch relay is supposed to begin on March 26 and is scheduled to visit 47 locations across the country. Summer Olympics 2020: Tokyo Begins Countdown, Flag Off Six-Months-To-Go Mark With Fireworks (Watch Video).

According to a report from new agency Reuters, Organizers aim to offset all carbon emissions generated during the Games and also use the Olympics to boost awareness of environmental issues in Japan. The Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee in a statement had said that certain stages of the torch relay will use hydrogen, which emits no carbon dioxide when it is burned, and it will also fuel the ceremonial Olympic Cauldron featuring in the Games’ opening and closing ceremonies.

“During its preparations for the Games, Tokyo 2020 has consistently promoted energy conservation and the use of renewable energy with the aim of supporting the realization of a carbon-neutral society,” the organizers were quoted as saying by the news agency in a statement.

The torch has been designed by Shinfuji Burner Co. and can withstand extreme weather conditions. According to reports the company, which expertise in producing stoves and lanterns for Mountain climbers. Such as the Everest and other peaks.

“It would be unforgivable if the flame were to die out during the torch relay,” Hiroshi Yamamoto, 57, head of Shinfuji Burner’s development department, was quoted as saying by DailyMail. “I could not afford to relish the challenge and felt only pressure, but I have found the project very rewarding.”