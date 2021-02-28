New Delhi, February 28: Asian Games and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat on Saturday reached the women's 53kg category final of the XXIV Outstanding Ukrainian Wrestlers and Coaches Memorial competition in Kiev, Ukraine, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) tweeted late on Saturday night.

Vinesh will play world No.7 and 2017 world champion Vanesa Kaladzinskaya of Belarus on Sunday. Vinesh Phogat, Asian Games Gold Medal-Winning Wrestler, Tests Positive for COVID-19.

Sports Authority of India's Tweet

#TOPSAthlete @Phogat_Vinesh reaches the women’s 53 Kg final on her return to international competition at the #OutstandingUkrainianWrestlersAndCoachesMemorial event. She will play World #7 and 2017 World Champion #VanesaKaladzinskaya in the final tomorrow. #wrestling pic.twitter.com/df2uIlsfWC — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) February 27, 2021

Vinesh won gold at the 2014 and 2018 Commonwealth Games as well as the 2018 Asian Games.

