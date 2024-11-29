Surprises and betrayal are part of the WWE matches and during PLE or PPV matches the excitement is on another level. The PLE matches might change the title or even hand wrestlers an opportunity to compete for championships. WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2024 also has some exciting matches on the cards including title matches and match for the “Tribal Chief” position. Well, with so much at stake fans can also expect betrayal or even returns of former stars in the mix. Check out possible WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2024 surprises and returns. WWE Survivor Series War Games 2024 Possible Results: Will Roman Reigns' OG Bloodline Fall to Solo Sikoa's Bloodline? Feasible Outcome of Gunther's Title Match against Damian Priest; See More Such PLE Matches Predictions.

Surprises in WWE Survivor Series Men’s WarGames Match

Roman Reigns’ OG Bloodline found the fifth member in the WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2024 as CM Punk joined them a week ago. As Wiseman’s entry and addition of CM Punk was a surprise, many can expect some more drama in the actual match. While there are multiple betrayal possibilities on both sides with CM Punk, Sami Zayn, and Jacob Fatu already making headlines for the same, there are chances of returns of some former stars related to the storyline.

One of the possible returning stars would be The Rock. The Universal Boss made his presence felt after the Bad Blood PLE and warned Roman Reigns and co. Similar will also be the case for another superstar Brock Lesnar, who is out of action and his return could change the dynamics of the WWE.

Surprises in WWE Survivor Series Women’s WarGames Match

Jade Cargill was replaced by Bayley for the Five v Five main event match but it might not be the end of the story of the Women’s WarGames. As Liv Morgan vs Rhea Ripley's story moves ahead, we can have ‘free agent’ Becky Lynch returning to the mix and aim to make an impact in the Women’s division. In the same tone, there are whispers regarding Charlotte Flair’s return. Both wrestlers are capable of turning matches in their favour.

Surprises In WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2024: Gunther vs Damian Priest Title Match

Both superstars in the ring have multiple enemies in WWE and none of them want to hand either wrestler an easy match. Damian Priest in theory settled his story with the Judgement Day but Gunther should be worried about Bill Goldberg who has already made the ‘Ring General’ his ‘next target’. WWE Survivor Series War Games 2024: Date, Time in IST, Match Card, Live Streaming Details and All You Need to Know.

Surprises In WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2024: Cody Rhodes vs Kevin Ownes Match

Cody Rhodes had a great time since WrestleMania and defended the title on multiple occasions. Recently he had a feud with Kevin Owens for his ‘wrongdoing’ against Randy Orton. The veteran is currently hospitalised after KO's attack on him which eventually booked the current match for the WWE Survivor Series 2024. But fans can expect the Viper to make a shock return during the Cody Rhodes vs Kevin Owens match. He is one wrestler who need not have to enter the ring to affect the result of the bout.

While there might not be so many – six surprises expected in a single PLE, we can be ready for either the returns or betrayal to headline the WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2024.

