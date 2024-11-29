The WWE Survivor Series 2024 is around the corner. We now do have almost every build-up going into the Survivor Series war games is all set and we will have a blast of an event only if it all gets executed flawlessly. We are going to have traditional men's war games match in which 'OG Bloodline', which consists of Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso and Sami Zayn are all set to lock horns with Solo Sikoa's 'Bloodline' in which Solo Sikoa is teaming up with Jacob Fatu, Bronson Reed, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa. Gunther is defending his WWE World Heavyweight Championship title against Damian Priest as the former 'Judgement Day' member has cashed in his re-match clause. WWE Survivor Series War Games 2024: Date, Time in IST, Match Card, Live Streaming Details and All You Need to Know.

WWE Survivor Series 2024 Results Predictions:

OG Bloodline vs Solo Sikoa's Bloodline in Men's War Games Match

Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso and Sami Zayn will be battling it out against Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Bronson Reed, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa in a traditional War Games match. Solo Sikoa's 'Bloodline' have much more chances to prevail as they are much more coordinated. The 'Wise Man' Paul Heyman can betray Roman Reigns because Heyman did not contact Reings for long and came up with a partner for 'OG Bloodline' by himself. Solo Sikoa's Bloodline def. Roman Reigns' OG Bloodline

Gunther vs Damian Priest WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match

Damian Priest cashed in his re-match clause to win an opportunity against Gunther who is currently the WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Gunther is a strong opponent to face when it comes to singles matches and Damian Priest will give it his all to take back the World Heavyweight title. But Finn Balor can yet again intervene and cost Damian Priest the title. But there can be a twist as well, Ludwig Kaiser can turn up and betray Gunther as the World Champions laid his hands on Kaiser in the past. Gunther def. Damian Priest to Retain WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Naomi, Iyo Sky & Bayley vs Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton & Candice LeRae in Women's War Games Match

Former women's champions Bayley has joined forces with Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Naomi and Iyo Sky after Jade Cargill was attacked by some unidentified attacker. Bayley helped Bianca Belair win the advantage match against Nia Jax which helped Bayley secure the spot in the women's war games match. This match can end in favour of Liv Morgan and the team as Rhea Ripley has already conveyed to her team that she is in to especially take down Liv Morgan. Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton & Candice LeRae def. Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Naomi, Iyo Sky & Bayley

Bron Breakker vs Sheamus vs Ludwig Kaiser Triple Threat Match for Intercontinental Championship

After the dispute between current Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker, Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser it was decided that the three of them will battle it out in a triple threat for the Intercontinental title at the WWE Survivor Series 2024. In the past few weeks, we saw how Kaiser attacked Sheamus and Bron Breakker during their matches and so did Sheamus and Bron Breakker. But looking at the odds Sheamus will once again be crowned as Intercontinental Champion. Sheamus def. Bron Breakker and Ludwig Kaiser to become new Intercontinental Champion

LA Knight vs Shinsuke Nakamura US Title Match

In the past week, Shinsuke Nakamura attacked LA Knight after US Title match against Santos Escobar during WWE SmackDown last week. Shinsuke Nakamura did not give LA Knight a chance to fight back after he came up with a cheap shot and then finished him off with his finishing move. Shinsuke Nakamura has fewer chances to become the new US title holder as LA Knigh will give it his all to defend his singles title at the WWE Survivor Series War Games 2024. LA Knight def. Shinsuke Nakamura to Retain United States Championship

These matches will turn out to be very interesting as we can see a title change as there are three title matches on the card. There is a big feud between Roman Reings' OG Bloodline and Solo Sikoa's Bloodline which is surely not going to end with a War Games match. Rhea Ripley will be looking to take her revenge on Liv Morgan this time. We might see some WWE legend return during the WWE Survivor Series War Games 2024.

