New Delhi, May 22: Apple has recently released the iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5 updates for the public, and now has gone ahead and released the iOS 16.6 and iPadOS 16.6 beta.

As per the reports, the tech giant has opened access to the iOS 16.6 and iPadOS 16.6 beta versions for the developers to enable them build their apps taking advantage of the new updates and features of the OS. The developers who are already enrolled in Apple's beta programme can visit the Apple Developer Centre or alternatively update their devices that run the beta versions.

Apple iOS 16.6 and iPadOS 16.6 Beta – How To Access It

Apple hasn’t revealed the changes or the new features available on the iOS 16.6 and iPadOS 16.6 beta versions. We expect information regarding the same come out soon as the developers interact with the new OS betas. We know that one of the new features in the latest iOS 16.5 software update, is the new 'sports tab' in Apple’s News app. This new sports tab serves as a new source to check for scores, match schedules, and all information on sports teams.

In the last update, Apple has also rolled out bug fixes for Podcasts in CarPlay, unresponsive Spotlight, introduced a new pride celebration wallpaper for the Lock Screen, etc.

The developers with their devices enrolled in the beta programme of the tech giant, can easily test the beta updates by download the new beta version by going to the Settings > General > Software Update.

It is good to mention at this point that the iOS 16.6 is expected to be one of the final updates of the aCEiOS 16aCE OS, as the tech giant is preparing to release its new iOS 17 version. Apple is expected to release the beta versions of the iOS 17 for the developers at the WWDC 2023 that is scheduled to begin on June 5.

