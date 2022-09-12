Apple, the Cupertino-based tech giant, will officially roll out the iOS 16 update today. The company did not reveal the exact time of the roll-out but reports have claimed that it will be released in India at 10:30 PM IST or early tomorrow morning. As a reminder, the iOS 16 was announced at WWDC 2022 event, and after months of testing, Apple is ready to roll out the same. Apple To Reportedly Create More Differentiation Between iPhone 15 & iPhone 15 Pro.

iOS 16 brings improvements, new options for customisations, a new lock screen, focus mode and updates in iMessages, SharePlay, Notifications, Maps, Safari, Wallet and more. iOS 16 will be available for the newly launched iPhone 14 Series comprising iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro models. Apart from this, iPhone 13 Series, iPhone 12 Series, iPhone 11 Series, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone SE (2020), iPhone XR and iPhone SE 2022 will also get the iOS 16 update.

Installing the iOS 16 update should not be a tough task. Here's how to do it.

1. Head over to 'Settings' > 'General' 'Software Updates' and check if you have received an option to upgrade to iOS 16.

2. Back up your data, make sure you have enough space, more than 80 percent battery and a good Wi-Fi connection.

3. Click on the 'Download and Install button or you can also schedule it.

4. After the successful download and installation, reboot your device and you would see your iPhone running on iOS 16.

