New Delhi, January 22: Apple is expected to expand its iPad Air series with the anticipated launch of the largest model yet, the iPad Air 6th Generation model. The iPad Air 6th Gen is expected to launch in 2024. This new iPad Air is expected to feature a 12.9-inch display from the current 5th Gen iPad Air's 10.9-inch screen. The launch of the 6th Gen iPad Air is expected to be a part of an upgrade for Apple's iPad Air series in 2024.

As per a report of the Indian Express, Apple is expected to offer the iPad Air in two sizes. The current 5th Gen iPad Air offers a 10.9-inch screen, but the introduction of a larger variant might provide users with more options to choose from. This move could attract customers looking for a big size iPad display for their preferences. Apple App Store Guidelines: Apple Updates Its App Store Guidelines To Allow Developers To Link to Outside Websites for In-App Purchases.

Apple iPad Air 6th Gen Specifications (Expected)

As per a report of Livemint, the 6th Gen iPad Air is anticipated to maintain a design similar to its predecessors. The new iPad Air might feature a slim body and an all-screen display. There might be a design change around the rear camera of the new iPad Air. The 6th Gen iPad Air might come with a visible border surrounding the lens of the rear camera and LED flash. The new iPad Air is expected to have a switch on the side and a USB-C type connector. Samsung Galaxy S24 Pre Book: Samsung’s Newly-Launched Flagship Smartphone Series See 250,000 Pre-Booking in India in Three Days, Says Report.

The 6th Gen iPad Air might come with the M2 chip, which is expected to increase the performance over the 5th Gen iPad Air. The upcoming iPad Air might include a quad-speaker setup and a Pogo pin connector for accessory connections like the Magic Keyboard. This iPad is also expected to retain features from its previous generation, such as the Touch ID button on top and speaker grilles on the bottom.

