Apple, the American tech giant is all set to host its WWDC 2021 (Worldwide Developers Conference) event today globally. During the event, Apple is expected to launch its new softwares including iOS 15, macOS 12, watchOS 8, tvOS 15 and iPadOS 15. The company is also likely to announce a new Mac Mini M1X during the event. The event will commence at 10 am PDT (10:30 pm IST) and will be streamed via Apple's official YouTube Channel. Apple WWDC 2021: iOS 15, iPadOS 15, New MacBook Pro, macOS 12, tvOS 15 & watchOS 8 Launch Expected Today; Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

According to a report, iOS 15 is likely to come with improved notification controls and could get a new iMessage service with social network-like features to take on the popular messaging app WhatsApp.

Join us today for #WWDC21 at 10 a.m. PDT. — Apple (@Apple) June 3, 2021

iOS 15 might be launched with new privacy settings and other features such as a new lock screen and an always-on display. During the event, Apple could also launch macOS 12 with several new enhancements and features.

Coming to iPadOS 15, it is likely to be launched with similar home screen customisations as seen on iPhones, improved widgets and several accessibility features that will be made available via update. Apple might also surprise its watch users by introducing watchOS 8. As per a report, watchOS 8 will get a new 'Assistive' touch feature that will allow users to control their watch by just moving their fingers or wrist. Moreover, the company could also roll out new watch faces.