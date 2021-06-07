Apple WatchOS 8 also gets a new Portraits watchface feature. With the help of this feature, watch users can pick their Portrait shots as a watchface. The photos app on WatchOS 8 has also been redesigned that will show memories on the Apple Watch.
Apple WatchOS 8 announced with improvements in Breathe app. The company is also adding a new Reflect feature to allow users to reflect on positive emotions. Apple also introduced Tai Chi and Pilates workout on the Apple Watch. In addition to this, Apple Fitness+ is also getting new workout modes.
Apple Health App gets a new Walking Steadiness feature that can track your risks of a fall based on your walking. Users can check their risk in the Health app and receive a notification if their steadiness is low. Users will also be able to share health alerts and data with their family members.
Apple Health App New Features (Photo Credits: Apple)
Apple also introduced on device speech recognition for Siri to avoid unwanted user recording and speed up things. Apple is also adding an account recovery feature so that users can get a code in case they lose access to their account. With the new iCloud+ subscription, users get Private Relay feature for more secure browsing.
Apple is adding improved privacy features including Mail Privacy Protection to hide IP address. The company also introduced a new App Privacy Report in Settings section to help users see how apps are using the privacy settings to which they grant access to.
Apple iPadOS 15 announced. iPadOS 15 users can add a lot more widgets to the Homescreen. Apple is also adding a large format for widgets. iPadOS 15 now comes with a Splitview feature that allow users to see two apps next to each other on an iPad screen. It also gets a new Shelf feature which let users switch between multiple apps quickly.
Apple iOS 15 gets new Maps. The company has expanded its new Maps to Spain, Portugal, Italy and Australia. New Maps will show more details in Maps for cities. With new Apple Maps, users will see more details such as bike lanes, bus lanes and more.
iOS 15 also gets a new weather app with redesigned animated backgrounds. The app includes high quality maps. iOS 15 now comes with new notification summary feature which will deliver a summarised look of all notifications.
According to a report, iOS 15 is likely to come with improved notification controls and could get a new iMessage service with social network-like features to take on the popular messaging app WhatsApp.
iOS 15 might be launched with new privacy settings and other features such as a new lock screen and an always-on display. During the event, Apple could also launch macOS 12 with several new enhancements and features.
Coming to iPadOS 15, it is likely to be launched with similar home screen customisations as seen on iPhones, improved widgets and several accessibility features that will be made available via update. Apple might also surprise its watch users by introducing watchOS 8. As per a report, watchOS 8 will get a new 'Assistive' touch feature that will allow users to control their watch by just moving their fingers or wrist. Moreover, the company could also roll out new watch faces.