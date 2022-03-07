Asus 8z will be made available for the first sale in India. The device was launched in the country last week, and today, it will go on sale at 12 noon via Flipkart. Customers purchasing the handset will get a 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, Google Pixel Buds A-Series at Rs 6,999 and standard EMI options starting from Rs 1,470 per month. Asus 8z With Snapdragon 888 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India at Rs 42,999.

Asus 8z sports a 5.9-inch FHD+ Samsung E4 AMOLED display and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For photography, the handset gets a 64MP primary camera and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens. Upfront, there is a 12MP selfie camera.

A pocket-sized powerhouse with no compromises - the #ASUS8z. Equipped with the powerful Snapdragon™ 888 for top-notch performance with an ultra-clear 120 Hz AMOLED display. Sale starts 07.03.22 | 12PM only on @flipkart - https://t.co/ivF1jVyHlF#BigOnPerformanceCompactInSize pic.twitter.com/Hz8tx3RUec — ASUS India (@ASUSIndia) February 28, 2022

Asus 8z comes packed with a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, NFC, USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack and an under-display fingerprint sensor. The handset also comes with stereo speakers and triple microphones. Coming to the pricing, Asus 8z is priced at Rs 42,999 for the sole 8GB + 128GB model.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 07, 2022 09:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).