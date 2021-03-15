Asus, the Taiwanese smartphone maker is reportedly in the making of its upcoming series i.e. ZenFone 8 Series. As a reminder, Asus ZenFone 7 Series was launched last year in August. ZenFone 7 Series comprises of ZenFone 7 and ZenFone 7 Pro phones. The upcoming ZenFone 8 Series could also comprise two smartphones. A tipster 'RealMEIZU' shared specifications on his Twitter account of ZenFone 8 Series models. Asus ZenFone 7 Series With Quad Flip Cameras Launched; Check Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

As per the tipster, a smartphone with model number ZS590KS with a codename 'SAKE' is likely to sport a 5.9-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This model is rumoured to be the ZenFone 8 phone and could be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The tipster also revealed that the phone will come equipped with multiple cameras comprising a 64MP main camera with Sony IMX686 and Sony IMX663 sensors.

The tipster also spotted another device with model number ZS673KS which is likely to be the ZenFone 8 Pro. It is likely to feature an FHD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The handset might come with a 64MP camera with a Sony IMX686 sensor and a 24MP front shooter. In addition to this, the tipster has also mentioned about two other smartphones with a codename 'Picasso' and 'Vodka'. The phone with a codename Picasso will also feature a 24MP front snapper and a 64MP rear camera. On the other hand, Asus' 'Vodka' is tipped to come powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset. As of now, it is unclear whether these phones will be a part of the ZenFone 8 Series or not.

